Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district says
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

6-0-9-5

(six, zero, nine, five)

