Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-7-6-5
(nine, seven, six, five)
In Other News
1
Electric lawn mower manufacturer expands to 100,000-square foot...
2
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
3
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
4
Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise...
5
Clark State’s Beavercreek bookstore to close, consolidate with...