Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-5-9-0
(five, five, nine, zero)
In Other News
1
Local delivery company to lay off 55 employees after Amazon cancels...
2
Springfield man and woman indicted on murder charges in deadly gas...
3
Butler County commission, auditor candidates to debate online Thursday
4
Former Butler County residents living in path of Hurricane Ian will...
5
Springfield firefighter injures neck, in stable condition following...