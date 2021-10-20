Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-3-8-7
(five, three, eight, seven)
In Other News
1
P&G raises prices on some of its brands
2
Gabe’s Springfield distribution center will pave the way for new...
3
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
4
Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed
5
Medway man suffers critical injuries in Saturday night crash in Clark...