Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-6-2-3
(zero, six, two, three)
In Other News
1
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
2
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
3
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
4
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
5
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?