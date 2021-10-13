dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-4-0-5

(three, four, zero, five)

