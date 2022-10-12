Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-3-8-3
(two, three, eight, three)
In Other News
1
Pike County massacre trial: Evidence presented to jury includes text...
2
Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries
3
‘Blink’ event in Cincy will include parade, light installations
4
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7...
5
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list