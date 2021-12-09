dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

