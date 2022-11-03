BreakingNews
Dayton man killed in Moraine industrial accident; company shuts down until Monday
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-3-6-0

(three, three, six, zero)

