Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-8-9-0
(six, eight, nine, zero)
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff: More school safety is needed
2
Federal court dismisses Land of Illusion lawsuit against Butler County...
3
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
4
Middletown steel plant owner Cleveland-Cliffs ranked 171 on Fortune 500...
5
What’s behind Clark, Champaign counties’ rising suicide rates?