Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-5-1-0-9

(five, five, one, zero, nine)

