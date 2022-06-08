dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-2-3-9-9

(two, two, three, nine, nine)

