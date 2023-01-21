Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-3-1-9-4
(two, three, one, nine, four)
In Other News
1
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man, his...
2
911 caller after tree falls on US 68: 4 cars ‘have scraped their...
3
Want a Joe Burrow autograph? Bring lots of money
4
A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury...
5
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...