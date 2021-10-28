Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-2-2-2-7
(seven, two, two, two, seven)
In Other News
1
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
2
Body removed from Springfield home where police served search warrant
3
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...
4
1 hurt after driver flees traffic stop, hits car, light posts, trees...
5
Fenwick volleyball coach who led team to state championship with ALS...