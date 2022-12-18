dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-2-6-3-2

(three, two, six, three, two)

In Other News
1
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
2
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
3
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds trial, Day 5: Former Lakota...
4
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
5
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top