Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-9-0-3-8
(two, nine, zero, three, eight)
In Other News
1
Future of $1.3B Hollywoodland appears dim as some against project
2
Wildlife officials look into possible bear sighting in Warren County
3
Large apartment project planned for former Beckett Paper site
4
Tecumseh teacher, Huber councilman placed on leave following...
5
Man allegedly impersonates police officer using lights and fake badge...