Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1-9-8-5-8
(one, nine, eight, five, eight)
In Other News
1
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in...
2
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
3
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff
4
Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband, police say
5
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...