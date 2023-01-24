dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

9-5-0-1-6

(nine, five, zero, one, six)

