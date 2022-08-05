dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-3-0-9-7

(four, three, zero, nine, seven)

In Other News
1
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
2
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
3
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
4
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
5
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top