Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3-0-3-6-4
(three, zero, three, six, four)
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial Week 6: Wiretaps played for jury
2
Shooters Sports Grill could open in Hamilton in a year, owner says
3
Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled...
4
Madison Twp., Middletown residents vying for state representative of...
5
Springfield police: 3 infant deaths in a week investigated as...