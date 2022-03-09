Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-7-6-2-8

(two, seven, six, two, eight)

