Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-7-6-2-8
(two, seven, six, two, eight)
In Other News
1
Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees...
2
Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old...
3
Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs ‘historic new contract’...
4
‘Voice’ champs Girl Named Tom in Springfield this weekend
5
Save on gas with these apps and reward programs