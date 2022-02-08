Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-4-0-8-1

(zero, four, zero, eight, one)

