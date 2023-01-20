Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-1-9-0-6
(zero, one, nine, zero, six)
In Other News
1
US 68 South closes after tree falls on highway, leads to crashes in...
2
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
3
City manager hopes council gives Middletown ‘direction’ where to spend...
4
Dayton man killed in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
5
New shopping destination coming to Liberty Twp.