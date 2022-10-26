Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-3-6-3-3
(five, three, six, three, three)
In Other News
1
Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown
2
The Laundry Spot set to open this weekend in Hamilton
3
Man threatens shooting spree on Miami University’s campus, police say
4
Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower third-quarter revenue, income than...
5
Brother of Pike County murder trial defendant testifies about other...