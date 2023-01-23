Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-5-2-9-4
(zero, five, two, nine, four)
In Other News
1
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
2
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County
3
Juror note-taking the norm in most area courtrooms, but it’s up to the...
4
Hell’s Kitchen chef to speak at Hamilton chamber annual meeting
5
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man, his...