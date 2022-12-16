Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6-8-1-3-9
(six, eight, one, three, nine)
In Other News
1
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
2
Developers testify for hours in Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
3
$1.8 million theft: State audit details ‘brazen crime’ by ex-Clark...
4
‘Finding Harmony’ premieres on ABC: ‘I am so proud of Springfield’
5
Local churches asked to help house Middletown’s homeless this winter