Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

7-0-4-3-5

(seven, zero, four, three, five)

