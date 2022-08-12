Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-3-2-4-3
(five, three, two, four, three)
In Other News
1
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
2
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
3
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...
4
2 arrested in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
5
Fritz vs Ferguson: Cincinnati Zoo narrows down name for new hippo