Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-6-0-0-3

(two, six, zero, zero, three)

