Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-9-8-8-2
(five, nine, eight, eight, two)
In Other News
1
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death to be in court tomorrow
2
Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County
3
Krispy Kreme offers 2 free doughnuts for 1 week to those vaccinated
4
More than 50 employers to participate in Springfield job fair
5
Butler County officials seek feedback on $27.1M Millikin Road, I-75...