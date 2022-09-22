Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3-1-1-5-0
(three, one, one, five, zero)
In Other News
1
2 months after Clark County deputy killed: ‘Matt brought us together...
2
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
3
Clark County Jail kitchen shuts down due to cockroaches
4
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 8 in court live
5
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens Friday with new scary experiences