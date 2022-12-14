Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-0-0-9-5
(zero, zero, zero, nine, five)
In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial Day 2: Opening...
2
NEW DETAILS: Mistrial declared for case of man charged in 2021 Park...
3
2 charged with skimming credit cards from gas pumps
4
One charge dismissed as Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal...
5
Home Depot employee volunteers renovate Middletown man’s house