By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-3-4-2-9

(three, three, four, two, nine)

