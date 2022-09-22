Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6-6-1-5-2
(six, six, one, five, two)
In Other News
1
Northwestern superintendent to host meeting with parents concerned...
2
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
3
Multiple crime scenes current focus of Pike County murder trial...
4
Springfield gas station shooting suspects plead not guilty
5
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games