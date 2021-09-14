dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

9-7-0-0-0

(nine, seven, zero, zero, zero)

