Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3-8-9-1-8
(three, eight, nine, one, eight)
