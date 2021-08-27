Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1-4-4-4-6
(one, four, four, four, six)
In Other News
1
Construction worker taken to hospital after falling 9 feet in...
2
Person of interest in Park Layne death being held on $250,000 bond
3
Bethel Twp. death investigation: Woman killed had ‘fear for her life’
4
Xavier University students must get COVID vaccine before spring...
5
Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County