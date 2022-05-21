Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-0-4-5-9
(five, zero, four, five, nine)
In Other News
1
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
2
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
3
Middletown activated tornado sirens Thursday night: ‘It’s best to be...
4
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
5
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park