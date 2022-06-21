dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-0-8-1-8

(two, zero, eight, one, eight)

