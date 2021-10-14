Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
8-1-5-8-2
(eight, one, five, eight, two)
In Other News
1
1 killed, multiple people injured after 2 SUVs collide in Springfield
2
19-year-old indicted for murder in Springfield freshman’s shooting...
3
Layoffs continue the combining of 7-Eleven and Speedway at headquarters
4
Experts: If you spy a spotted lanternfly in southwest Ohio, kill it
5
What happened with Josh Mandel at the Lakota school board meeting...