Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-3-3-4-8
(five, three, three, four, eight)
In Other News
1
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
2
4 young children home alone critically injured in West Chester fire
3
Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash
4
Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting
5
Check it out: Springfield’s jazz orchestra opener to salute local, Ohio...