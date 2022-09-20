dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-3-3-4-8

(five, three, three, four, eight)

In Other News
1
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
2
4 young children home alone critically injured in West Chester fire
3
Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash
4
Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting
5
Check it out: Springfield’s jazz orchestra opener to salute local, Ohio...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top