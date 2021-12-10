Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1-3-1-2-9
(one, three, one, two, nine)
In Other News
1
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
2
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
3
Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in...
4
Coroner working to identify driver who died after car crashed into...
5
Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement