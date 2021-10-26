Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-8-7-1-0
(two, eight, seven, one, zero)
In Other News
1
Ohio Medical Marijuana Users Say Prices Still Too High
2
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
3
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
4
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
5
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield