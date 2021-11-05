Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1-5-5-9-1
(one, five, five, nine, one)
