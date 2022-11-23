dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-4-3-7-9

(zero, four, three, seven, nine)

