Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-8-4-5-7
(four, eight, four, five, seven)
In Other News
1
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
2
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
3
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
4
Little Miami schools to close because of illness
5
Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok...