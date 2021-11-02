Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-4-8-6-0
(four, four, eight, six, zero)
