Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

9-0-4-7-3

(nine, zero, four, seven, three)

