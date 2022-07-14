BreakingNews
Judge temporarily halts Air Force discipline for refusing COVID vaccine
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-4-1-3-2

(eight, four, one, three, two)

In Other News
1
Smile starts marriage for Butler County couple together 81 years
2
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
3
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...
4
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
5
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top