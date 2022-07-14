Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
8-4-1-3-2
(eight, four, one, three, two)
In Other News
1
Smile starts marriage for Butler County couple together 81 years
2
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
3
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...
4
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
5
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County