Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-4-5-9-5
(seven, four, five, nine, five)
In Other News
1
Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival
2
Donzetta Nuxhall, matriarch of the Nuxhall family, dies at 93
3
Ohio to Tennessee: Woman’s Type II Diabetes journey inspires ‘Walking...
4
Miami University fundraising breaks record, reaches all-time high
5
Middletown officially names Paul Lolli city manager